MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 309 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.3% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.90. 73,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,537. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.49. The company has a market cap of $360.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.87.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

