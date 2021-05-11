MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

VTV stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.13. The company had a trading volume of 76,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,185. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

