MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.68. 64,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,213. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

