MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Purchases 521 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 415,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 193,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.86. 508,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,843,445. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

