MORPHOSE Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week (MORPH)

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded up 33.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. MORPHOSE has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $360,979.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MORPHOSE coin can currently be bought for $23.26 or 0.00041911 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MORPHOSE has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00729845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00247618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.58 or 0.01188703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.94 or 0.00738807 BTC.

MORPHOSE Coin Profile

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,583 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

Buying and Selling MORPHOSE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MORPHOSE directly using U.S. dollars.

