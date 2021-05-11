Morgan Stanley Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to $85.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Incyte by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Incyte by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

