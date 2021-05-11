Morgan Stanley Increases Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $50.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.14.

GLPI stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

