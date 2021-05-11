Morgan Stanley Boosts The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $37.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MOS. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.31.

NYSE MOS opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Mosaic has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $14,370,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

