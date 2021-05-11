Monolith (TKN) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.22 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Monolith has a market cap of $17.22 million and approximately $31,380.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monolith has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00085723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00060426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00107787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.80 or 0.00791559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.44 or 0.09290810 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

