Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) to Neutral

Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. At Home Group has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $37.75.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $807,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in At Home Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

