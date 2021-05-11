Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,361 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,249,040 shares of company stock valued at $69,395,181 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

