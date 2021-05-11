Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,249,040 shares of company stock worth $69,395,181 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $62.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.