MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) & OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Head to Head Analysis

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OptimizeRx and MOGU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 0 4 0 3.00 MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.34%. MOGU has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 79.49%. Given MOGU’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than OptimizeRx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimizeRx and MOGU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $24.60 million 30.25 -$3.14 million ($0.19) -233.05 MOGU $117.97 million 1.27 -$314.04 million N/A N/A

OptimizeRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MOGU.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.4% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -16.20% -10.86% -8.66% MOGU -309.58% -11.00% -8.82%

Volatility and Risk

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats MOGU on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages. The company also offers brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, it operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, the company offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, Internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. OptimizeRx Corporation is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini-programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

