Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $188.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price upped by Chardan Capital from $182.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.61.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $158.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of -97.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $2,010,151.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,474,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

