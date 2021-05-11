Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $189-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.72 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODN. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.60.

MODN stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,963. Model N has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,160 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

