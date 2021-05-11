Mobivity (MFON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:MFON opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Mobivity has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $95.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

