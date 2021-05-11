Mizuho Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $290.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $264.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.13.

CI stock opened at $266.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.68. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $57,094,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

