Mist (MIST) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.31 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. Mist has a total market cap of $11.31 million and $1.94 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mist has traded 175.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00085761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00065005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00107843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.08 or 0.00805934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

