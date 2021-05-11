Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Down 7.3%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s share price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 127,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

The stock has a market cap of $539.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). Research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

