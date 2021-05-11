Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches Market Cap of $574.27 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $574.27 million and $44.94 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.09 or 0.00016212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00722577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00066878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00246474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $666.97 or 0.01190065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00726641 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,205,063 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

