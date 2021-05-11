Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.20 million-$138.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.66 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.11.

MIME stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 59,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.96, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $719,426.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,985. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

