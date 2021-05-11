Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

NASDAQ:MLND opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Millendo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 362,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

