Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Raymond James

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $145.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Shares of MAA opened at $159.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

