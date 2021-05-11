Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 227,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,103. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.52 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

