Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 2.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $59,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 131,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.76. The company had a trading volume of 59,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,836. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

