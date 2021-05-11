Metal Market Cap Reaches $254.88 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Metal has a market capitalization of $254.88 million and $44.75 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for about $3.89 or 0.00006858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00084989 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00078002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00060362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00064029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00107925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.98 or 0.00795943 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

