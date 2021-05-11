MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 388,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.11. 14,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.28 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

