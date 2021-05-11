MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 78,530 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,530 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

GWB stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

