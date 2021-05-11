MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 4,605 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.41% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PDM traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. 14,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

