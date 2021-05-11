MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Invests $9.27 Million in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kirby by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock worth $902,478. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

