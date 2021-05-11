MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $10.26 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. ITT makes up approximately 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in ITT were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ITT traded down $3.47 on Tuesday, reaching $96.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,399. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.