MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Cuts Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,675 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.15% of Webster Financial worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.15. 6,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,142. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

