Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%.

MRSN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. 897,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $29.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $530,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

