Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 4,220 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.6% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bainco International Investors grew its position in Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

CMCSA traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $57.24. 392,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,176,822. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.