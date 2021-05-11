Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $277,000 in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

XEC stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.36. 4,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $73.91.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

