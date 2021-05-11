Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of UTF traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. 241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,396. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

