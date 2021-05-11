Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,300 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CEMEX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 199,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,590,442. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

