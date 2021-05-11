Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852,009. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

