MenaPay (MPAY) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $1,567.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00082810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00018527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00105763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.88 or 0.00779841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.35 or 0.08880618 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

