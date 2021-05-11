Melrose Industries’ (MLSPF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MLSPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.