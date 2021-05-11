Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $385,000 in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Ameresco by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,300,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

