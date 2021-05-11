Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $232.39 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

