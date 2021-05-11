Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $362,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 56.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

