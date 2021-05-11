Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $326,000 Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 28,456.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $283,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 503,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 141,415 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 186,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

NYSE IGT opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.