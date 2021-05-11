Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $360.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $197.13 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

