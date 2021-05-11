Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $195,397,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $100.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

