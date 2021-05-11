Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,079 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $1,946,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

