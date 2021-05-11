Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
GETVF stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
