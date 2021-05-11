Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

GETVF stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

About Mediaset España Comunicación

Mediaset EspaÃ±a ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the free-to-air television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven TV channels comprising Telecinco, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It is also involved in the audio-visual production; news agency services; and advertising promotion activities.

