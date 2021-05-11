McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 644 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after purchasing an additional 302,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,508,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

