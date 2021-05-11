McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $222.00 at Credit Suisse Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $192.00 to $222.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a b rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.43.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $202.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.39. McKesson has a twelve month low of $125.65 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.